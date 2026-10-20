Close Menu
Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Login / Register Subscribe
SPORTS

WPL 2027 auction to feature 146 players

NT BureauBy No Comments
🌐 Translate ▾
  • Tamil
  • Hindi
  • Malayalam
  • Kannada
  • Telugu

Mumbai:

A total of 146 players are set to go under the hammer at the Women’s Premier League 2027 auction in Kochi on October 28.

The list includes England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux, who are among the players in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh.

The five franchises have 27 slots to fill, comprising 20 Indian and seven overseas positions.

The auction is expected to provide teams with an opportunity to strengthen their squads ahead of the next season, with competition likely to be keen for experienced international players and promising Indian talent.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Comments are closed.