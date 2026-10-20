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India women complete series win with dominant victory over Zimbabwe

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Mumbai:

India’s women secured a commanding nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe to wrap up their series, with opener Shafali Verma leading the chase and Smriti Mandhana providing support.

The result underlined India’s batting depth and ability to dominate the opposition.

Shafali played the leading role in the run chase, while Mandhana helped ensure a comfortable finish.

The performance offered India’s team management further encouragement as the side continues to assess combinations and prepare for upcoming international assignments.

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