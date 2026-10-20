Island Grounds considered for new Chennai Secretariat complex

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government is considering Island Grounds in Chennai as an alternative site for the proposed Assembly and Secretariat complex after fishing communities opposed the earlier plan to build it at Pattinapakkam.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced a 20-lakh-square-foot complex at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. The government is now examining the 13.22-acre Pallavan House premises at Island Grounds, which currently houses the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) headquarters, along with two bus depots.

The location offers connectivity through buses, suburban trains and Metro services, besides being government-owned land. If selected, the transport corporations’ offices and associated facilities may have to be relocated, with Koyambedu being considered as a possible alternative. A final decision on the site is yet to be announced.