Rains lash Chennai, Holiday declared for schools

Chennai, Oct 21:

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Chennai and adjoining districts since last night with the Regional Meteorological Centre forecasting rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until October 26.

A holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts on Wednesday in view of the heavy rain. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

The southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coastal region are likely to see a low-pressure area forming on Wednesday. Another low-pressure area may develop over the Bay of Bengal on October 23, potentially intensifying rainfall activity.

Meanwhile, The Greater Chennai Corporation has repaired 4,691 potholes across the city as part of its precautionary measures ahead of the northeast monsoon. According to a Corporation statement, road patchwork is being carried out across all 15 zones at an estimated cost of Rs 21.80 crore. The work includes repairs on bus routes and interior roads using concrete and bituminous mixtures.