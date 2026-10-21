Wetspell across Tamil Nadu continues, Very heavy rain likely in three Tamil Nadu districts

Chennai, Oct 21

The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in three southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, October 21, as the northeast monsoon remains active across the State.

Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious.

Heavy rain is also likely in parts of the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Karur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. Karaikal is also likely to receive heavy rainfall.

The weather department has forecast rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the coming days. Two weather systems are being monitored over the Bay of Bengal, with a low-pressure area likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast. Another system may develop over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around October 23.