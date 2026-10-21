Two prisoners attack jail staff at Palayamkottai Central Prison

Palayamkottai, Oct 21:

Two remand prisoners allegedly attacked prison personnel at Palayamkottai Central Prison, leaving a chief head warder with a broken tooth and an assistant jailor with an injury near his eyebrow.

The incident reportedly took place inside the prison premises. According to reports, the prisoners assaulted the staff members, causing injuries that required medical attention. The attack triggered concern over the safety of prison personnel on duty.

The chief head warder suffered a broken tooth during the assault, while the assistant jailor sustained an injury near his eyebrow. Details regarding the condition of the injured personnel and the treatment provided to them were not immediately available.

The incident has once again highlighted the challenges faced by prison staff in maintaining discipline and security inside correctional facilities.