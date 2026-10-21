4 More People, Including 2 Women, Arrested In Tiger Shroff Shooting Case

Mumbai, Oct 21:

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four more people, including two women, in connection with the shooting incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. The accused allegedly played a key role in procuring and transporting the weapons used by the shooters. They have been handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha and Babita. Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat, Haryana, while Radha and Babita were apprehended at the New Delhi Railway Station. Police suspect that the two men arranged the weapons, while the women transported them to Mumbai.

According to investigators, Kunal allegedly procured a pistol and 20 cartridges from Amritsar and arranged for Radha and Babita to carry the weapons to Mumbai. The women reportedly reached Dadar on October 17 and handed over the bag containing the weapons through an intermediary. The following day, two gunmen opened fire at Shroff’s vehicle near a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.