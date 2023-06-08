Patch up with Pilot is permanent, says Gehlot

Jaipur: After a patch up meeting held in Delhi recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the first time has reacted, and said that ‘reconciliation with Sachin Pilot is permanent’.

“Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Organisation General Secretary K.C. Venugopal made us sit and talk,” he said further.

“The question is not personal, but it is of the country. Today Congress is the need of the country,” he explained further. Regarding the Manesar case, the CM said, “I have forgiven everyone. As soon as I left the hotel in Jaisalmer, I said “forget it, go ahead.”

The CM said that he has known Pilot since the age of two and a half years. Pilot himself told this to him during the reconciliation meeting held in Delhi, he added.

In an interview to a media house going viral on social media, he said, he also spoke on the demand of Pilot, and said, “RPSC committee is constitutional and hence cannot be dissolved.

“He is a member of our party, so his words carry more weight. We had inquired after his demand but there is no such provision that we should dissolve the RPSC committee. This is a constitutional matter,” he added.