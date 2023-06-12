Annamalai slams MK Stalin over Indian Army jawan’s allegations

After a video of an Indian Army jawan surfaced on Twitter, alleging that his wife was “stripped half-naked and brutally beaten” by a group of people in Tamil Nadu, BJP state unit chief K Annamalai slammed the CM MK Stalin-led government. He said that he was ashamed that it happened on TN’s soil. He also mentioned speaking to the army jawan and assuring him of justice for his wife. Tamil Nadu’s Kandhavasal Police released a statement post preliminary probe and claimed the incident had been “exaggerated” in the video.