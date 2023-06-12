Sport-lovers expressed his frustration over the defeat of the Rohit Sharma-led team in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The final day turned out to be a disastrous morning for India as they lost seven wickets before lunch, leading to a humiliating 209-run defeat. India’s performance was surprisingly disappointing with both bat and ball.However, Indian captain Rohit Sharma remained steadfast in his pride for the team, even in the face of defeat. The Indian team fell short of winning their second WTC final in a row, but Rohit emphasized that it does not diminish the level of consistency they displayed over the past two years. “We fought till the end. We’ve worked hard for all those four years. Playing two finals is honestly a good achievement for us. But we’d like to go a mile ahead as well. You can’t take the credit away from what we’ve done in those last two years to come here. Great effort from the entire unit. Unfortunate that we couldn’t go on and win the final, but we’ll keep our heads high and fight,” expressed Rohit following the defeat.India made a positive start after winning the toss. They swiftly picked up three early wickets, but were unable to capitalize on the advantage as Travis Head and Steve Smith forged a formidable partnership that wrested control of the game from them in the first innings.