Stalin asks Amit Shah to list out work done by centre in TN

Stalin said addressing a meet of party functionaries here and listed the special initiatives implemented during the UPA dispensation (2004-14) in which the DMK was a constituent. “Many special schemes were brought to Tamil Nadu during the Congress-led coalition government at the Centre,” he said. The first phase of the Chennai Metro Rail was implemented while 11 per cent of the project spend of the Union government was brought to the State. As many as 69 important schemes were implemented, Tamil was declared a classical language, Central Institute of Classical Tamil was set up, highway projects to the tune of Rs 56,664.21 crore were implemented in TN and the Sethusamudram project was launched, Stalin said.