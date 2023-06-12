Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor in city

Celebrating the amazing mélange of finest cuisines, Phoenix Marketcity hosted an extravagant cooking masterclass by celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor on 10th June 2023 from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Central Atrium of the mall. A press release said,”Adding finesse in preparing the most delicious dishes across different regions, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor did a live fusion cooking demonstration offering 8 recipes of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian sections along with dessert dishes for the enthusiastic audience comprising around 2000 participants. Chefs from In-house brands of the mall namely Copper Chimney, Rajdhani, Punjabi Grill Toscano, Kobe Sizzlers, The Masala Story, Mainland China, Jonah’s Bistro, Carl’s Kitchen, and Annam Café were invited for a special tasting session and were awarded special trophies during the interesting 2-hour workshop. “