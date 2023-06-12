The World Hypertension League (WHL), conducted a mega hypertension awareness programme in partnership with IPCA Laboratories. A press release said,”Attempting in Asia Book of records and India’s book of records by making “Largest sentence created for hypertension awareness” in the Sentence of “Measure, Control, Live Longer” width was 55ft and height was 12ft with using multi-coloured sticky notes in Chettinad Vidyashram, Chennai on 11th June’23 with more than 200 doctors from various hospitals and 300+ patient with hypertension Awareness Campaign. S. N. Narasingan, Vice President, World Hypertension League, said Goal of Hypertension Awareness & Control in India World Hypertension League has partnered with Ipca Laboratories Ltd. in building an initiative to educate Indian masses about increasing risk of Hypertension leading many heart complications which can be fatal to life is ignored or left untreated.”