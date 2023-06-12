Ranbir, Rashmika’s ‘Animal’ pre-teaser out now

Actors Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna of the upcoming action-thriller film ‘Animal’ on Sunday, unveiled the official teaser. Taking to Instagram, Actor Bobby Deol shared the pre-teaser which he captioned, “2 months until the beast is unleashed #2MonthsToAnimal. Pre-teaser out now: https://bit.ly/ANIMALPre-Teaser #Animal in cinemas on 11th August!” (sic) The video begins with several people can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee. Ranbir can be seen wearing white dhota and kurta. He kept her beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor’s face but Some scars on his face were visible. Actor Rashmika Mandanna also shared the pre-teaser on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Are you ready? We are just getting started! #2MonthsToAnimal #Animal in cinemas on 11th August!” (sic)