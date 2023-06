An Army jawan’s wife on Sunday alleged that she was attacked and molested by more than 40 people and also verbally abused. “More than 40 people attacked me. They verbally abused me, using obscene language. They also touched me inappropriately. They are not letting our family live in peace. They are threatening me,” the jawan’s wife said in Vellore. Earlier in the day, the jawan had alleged that his wife was partially stripped and beaten very badly.