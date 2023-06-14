Senthilbalaji to undergo bypass surgery

Doctors at the government multi-superspeciality hospital in Omandurar advised bypass surgery for Minister Senthilbalaji on Wednesday. The Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise complained of chest pain after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).The angiogram revealed triple vessel disease, for which CABG-bypass surgery is advised at the earliest possible time by the doctors, an official release from the hospital said on Wednesday.