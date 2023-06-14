Sabareesan, Udhayanidhi meets Senthilbalaji at hospital

Tamilnadu Minister Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by ED this morning in Job Racket case, is admitted to Omandurar Government Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Meanwhile several Tamilnadu Ministers visited him in hospital and enquired his health. Sabareesan, son-in-law of Chief Minister MK Stalin along with State Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the room in which Senthilbalaji was admitted. They were accompanied by HR&CE Minister P Sekar Babu.

Meanwhile security is tight at the hospital. Besides Tamilnadu police,Central forces are maintaining vigil.