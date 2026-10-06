New Secretariat: CMDA approves land-use change in Pattinapakkam 

Chennai, Oct 6:

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has approved the change in land classification of 21.37 acres at Pattinapakkam that has been selected for the proposed new Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

The State government has decided to construct the new Secretariat at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore, citing space constraints at the existing Secretariat in the Fort St George campus. A government order has also been issued for preparing a detailed project report for the proposed project.

The land identified at Pattinapakkam falls under three specific survey numbers. Different portions of the 21.37-acre site are currently classified as residential, institutional, and open space and recreational areas. The Tamil Nadu Housing Board had approached the CMDA seeking to change the classification of the land for commercial use.

The CMDA issued a public notice on September 10 inviting objections and suggestions on the proposed change, providing 21 days for public response. After the period ended, a technical committee meeting was held at the CMDA office on October

The committee recommended that the files relating to the Pattinapakkam land-use change be placed before the CMDA Authority.

The CMDA’s 289th Authority meeting, held on Monday, approved the change in classification of the land selected for the new Secretariat project. Officials said the approval covered the 21.37-acre site at Pattinapakkam.

The meeting also approved land-use changes for a total of 44 locations. In addition, 28 files relating to administrative procedures were approved, according to CMDA officials.