Change of guard

There is no imminent threat to Rohit Sharma’s Test captaincy but the stylish Mumbaikar will need to rake up some significant numbers in West Indies to prevent a question mark over his leadership in the traditional format, say reports.

tohit will lead India in the two-Test series in the West Indies and then perhaps sit with BCCI and decide on his future in the traditional format. In fact, the BCCI works very differently from other sporting organisations. In the Indian board, those in power believe that you don’t take decisions when the criticism reaches a crescendo.

“After West Indies, we have no Tests till December-end when the team travels to South Africa. So there is enough time for selectors to deliberate and take a decision. By then the fifth selector (new chairman) will also join the panel and a decision can be taken, he added.