IOB’s new offer

Chennai, June 13: Indian Overseas Bank Introduces “MY Account My Name” for Savings Bank account customers, a first of its kind in the banking sector. Now customers will get freedom to choose any name as their accounts number with IOB.

The schemes were launched from Central Office, Chennai, virtually by Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD&CEO, Indian Overseas Bank with all the 49 Regional Offices spread over India.

The account name can be a combination of 7 letters only, or 7 numbers only or 7 alpha numeric only like Ajit007, Pradhan or 2424707 etc. Customers will not be required to remember their 15 digits’ account numbers.

To begin with, this facility of “MY Account My Name” is available for IOB SB HNI and IOB SB Salary account customers.