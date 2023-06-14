Creating awareness on dental health

Chennai, June 13: Clove Dental has launched a campaign,

“Talk to Your Dentist, Live Healthy,” which aims to spread awareness about dental health’s importance and dispelling common myths associated with dental treatments.

Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer of Clove Dental, expressed his perspective on the

campaign, stating, “Clove Dental is focused on revolutionizing the dental ecosystem. This

campaign signifies our broader vision for a better and healthier India. We believe in putting

dental health above brand positioning and prioritizing the well-being of the patients. Our aim is

to create a future where every individual smiles without worries.”