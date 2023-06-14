Succesful surgery for kid at MGM

Chennai, June 13: MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of the city, has announced the successful removal of an aggressive rare brain tumour from, an 18-month-old child from Bangalore.

A press release said that the baby was diagnosed with a fast-growing form of brain tumour known as an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour (ATRT) last year and underwent a surgery at another hospital for the excision of the tumour. The child was brought to MGM healthcare in the month of May 2023 with some symptoms again and it was diagnosed that tumour has re-occurred in the brain stem.

Roopesh Kumar, Director – Neurosurgery, MGM Healthcare said, “Atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour (ATRT) is a deadly tumour typically diagnosed in young children. ATRT most commonly presents as a brain tumour, but can occur elsewhere in the central nervous system including the spinal cord. This kind of tumour is generally seen in children. The surgery proved to be challenging for our team as it involved multiple compartments of the brain…and also the fact that this child had already undergone surgery elsewhere last year.”