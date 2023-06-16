CM Vs Guv: War of words escalates

Tamilnadu Governor R N Ravi has rejected Chief Minister M K Stalin’s recommendation to reallocate the portfolios of Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji who was arrested by the ED in connection with a job racket scandal. State Minister K Ponmudy hit back at the Governor was acting like a BJP agent.

Ponmudy stated that the governor, in a letter to Stalin, said the reason cited for reallocation of the portfolios was “misleading and incorrect”. “The governor’s actions just proves that he is acting like a BJP agent,” the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister alleged.

Stalin has taken exception to the Governor’s letter (the communication was sent to the chief minister a few days ago), and said that merely because a case was pending against a minister, he need not be dropped from the State cabinet.

Meanwhile MDMK chief Vaiko said, ‘“The governor should accept the recommendation of the chief minister, in the light of Constitutional provisions and prevailing practice in the country, on allocating portfolios to other ministers. This was the prerogative of the chief minister and not that of the Governor”.