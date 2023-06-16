Senthilbalaji denied bail by city civil court

A Chennai court Friday refused to grant interim bail to Tamil Nadu State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji.

Principal Judge at City Civil and Sessions Court, Chennai, S Alli allowed the plea by Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking custodial interrogation of the minister, who is currently undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

Judge Alli said that Balaji will continue to remain in the Kauvery Hospital under medical care and the ED can question the minister at the hospital.

The judge granted eight days to the ED for such custodial interrogation and directed the agency to produce Balaji before the Court on June 23 via videoconference.