Mekedatu row: Palaniswami lashes out at Cong, DMK

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday lashed out at the ruling Congress in Karnataka and the DMK in Tamil Nadu over the neighbouring state pushing for the construction of the contentious Mekedatu reservoir and the Stalin-led government not putting up a resistance to protect the interests of the state.

Palaniswami especially came down hard on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, charging him with not fiercely opposing Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s assertion that the balancing reservoir would be built on river Cauvery at Mekedatu in the neighbouring State.

Tamil Nadu is opposed to the construction of the dam, saying its prospects will be hurt, and also insists that its consent is required to implement the project. Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, said that due to his previous government ‘s efforts in 2018, the Mekedatu issue was never discussed in the meetings of the Cauvery Management Authority (CMA)