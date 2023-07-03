IMA honours Dr Mohan Rajan

Over 60 doctors were honoured by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tamil Nadu State Branch on Sunday as part of Doctors Day celebrations.

Four persons, who were given Lifetime Achievement Award include N Somu, retired professor of paediatric pulmonology, Madras Medical College; T S Chandrasekar, chairman, MedIndia Hospitals; Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, T Nagar and S Muthukumar, founder chairman, Parvathy Multi Specialty Group of Hospitals.