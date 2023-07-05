DMK government finalises eligibility criteria for monthly assistance for women

As it prepares to roll out its flagship scheme of providing ‘rightful money’ of Rs 1,000 every month to women head of families, the Tamil Nadu government is in the process of finalising those eligible for the scheme which will exclude families that own a four wheeler and consume about 500 units of electricity per billing cycle. Income tax payers and government servants will also be ineligible to receive the assistance, sources who are privy to discussions on the eligibility criteria told DH. After excluding the above categories, the new scheme will benefit about 1 crore women like street vendors, fisherwomen, housemaids, and construction workers among many other categories.