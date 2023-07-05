Will also discuss Mekedatu with CWMA chairman: Duraimurugan

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, who is scheduled to meet the union minister for Jal Sakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday, will also call on Cauvery Water Management Authority Chairman (CWMA) HK Kaldar during his visit to New Delhi. Talking to reporters ahead of boarding the flight to New Delhi, the minister said during his meeting with the CWMA chairman, he would raise Karnataka’s failure to release the full quota of Cauvery water meant for June and that the state should make good on what is due while releasing water for July. On the criticism from opposition parties that the DMK government could not get Cauvery water despite the ruling party in Karnataka being Congress, an ally party, the minister said, “Such issues were present even under other regimes, including that of J Jayalalithaa’s.”