Guj HC rejects Rahul’s plea

Massive setback to Rahul Gandhi, as the Gujarat high court refuses to stay his conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case, costing him his Parliament membership.

After Purnesh Modi’s case in Surat in which Rahul Gandhi was convicted, several other defamation cases were filed against Rahul Gandhi. One such was filed by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi. The Patna high court on July 4 stayed the proceedings of the criminal defamation case until January 12, 2023.

The Jharkhand high court on July 4 passed an order in connection with another defamation case filed by advocate Pradeep Modi and said no coercive action should be taken against Rahul Gandhi until the next hearing on August 16.