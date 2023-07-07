Flyover works: Traffic diversion in T Nagar

Following the construction work of the link flyover from South Usman Flyover to CIT First Main Road on Anna Salai, undertaken by Chennai Corporation following traffic changes will be put into effect from 7 to 13 July for one week, at South Usman Road and surrounding areas. To reach T Nagar Madley Junction, vehicles, including MTC buses coming from Anna Salai, will take a left turn at Kannammapet Junction towards New boag road and take a right towards Muthurangan Road and turn right near T Nagar Bus Depot Usman Road. MTC Buses from Pothys Flyover to Usman Road will take a left turn at Madley Junction and proceed towards Burkit Road, and MTC buses from T Nagar bus Depot through the outgate will take a right turn at Madley Junction and proceed towards Burkit Road. From Burkit Road, MTC buses from both aforesaid routes will take a right turn at Mooparapan junction and proceed through the link road or 5th main road via CIT Nagar roundabout to reach Anna Salai. The road from Madley Junction to Mooparapan Road via Burkit Road will be converted into one-way traffic. Light vehicles coming from Pothys Flyover to Usman Road will take a right turn at Madley Junction and proceed towards Madley Subway to reach West Mambalam and West Saidapet.