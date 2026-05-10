Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Chennai for Vijay’s Swearing-In; Security Tightened

Chennai, May 10:

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai on Sunday morning to attend the swearing-in ceremony of C. Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi landed in the city around 8:40 am to participate in the high-profile event scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place across key locations in Chennai in view of the visit of national leaders and the swearing-in ceremony. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers, with strict checks and controlled access around the venue to ensure safety.

The ceremony marks a significant political moment as Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister following his party’s electoral success and post-poll support from allies. Several senior leaders from across the country are expected to attend the event, reflecting its national importance.