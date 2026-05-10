Vijay Leads First Non-Dravidian Government in Tamil Nadu Since 1967

Chennai, May 10:

In a historic political shift, Tamil Nadu has elected its first non-Dravidian party government in nearly five decades, marking a major departure from the dominance of Dravidian giants like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Since 1967, power in the state had alternated only between these two parties, shaping Tamil Nadu’s political identity around Dravidian ideology. However, that long-standing trend has now been broken with the victory of actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In a remarkable rise, Vijay—who launched his party just two years ago—has led it to victory in its very first electoral contest. Riding on strong public support and strategic post-poll alliances, TVK secured the numbers required to form the government, propelling Vijay to the Chief Minister’s post.

The development signals a significant transformation in the state’s political landscape, with voters opting for a fresh alternative over the traditional Dravidian framework. Analysts view this as a watershed moment that could redefine political narratives in Tamil Nadu for years to come.