Vaiko alleges rampant ‘corruption’ in DMK rule

Chennai, June 30:

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, alleging widespread corruption during its tenure, while also addressing questions over his earlier silence when his party was part of the alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Chengalpattu, Vaiko claimed that the five-year DMK rule was marked by “cutting, commission, and corruption in everything,” delivering a strong critique of the previous administration’s functioning.

During the interaction, a journalist questioned why Vaiko had not voiced such criticism while being part of the DMK-led alliance. The query appeared to trigger a tense moment, with Vaiko responding that coalition politics comes with certain limitations.

He explained that “alliance dharma” — the principle of maintaining unity within a coalition — restricts leaders from publicly opposing partners while still being part of the alliance. According to him, such discipline is necessary to ensure stability and cohesion among allied parties.

The exchange escalated further, and the journalist who raised the question was asked to leave the venue by Vaiko and MDMK functionaries, drawing attention to the strained interaction.

Vaiko’s remarks come at a time of shifting political alignments in Tamil Nadu, with his comments likely to fuel fresh debates over coalition politics and accountability within alliances.If you want, I can make this more punchy for headline-driven print style or add political reactions.