Aadhaar to credit cards: Major changes from tomorrow 

New Delhi, June 20:

Several important changes related to Aadhaar services, passport fees, automobile prices, and credit card benefits will come into effect from July 1, bringing notable implications for consumers across the country.

The revisions range from cost relief in certain services to increased charges and tighter eligibility conditions in others.

One of the major consumer-friendly announcements comes from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which has made linking an email address with Aadhaar free of cost through its online portal. This benefit will be available from July 1 to December 31. Earlier, users were required to pay ₹75 for this service, making the move a welcome relief for millions of Aadhaar holders.

In contrast, passport applicants will face a significant increase in fees. The standard application charge has been raised from ₹1,500 to ₹2,500, while the Tatkal passport fee has gone up from ₹3,500 to ₹5,000. The revised fee structure will apply to both fresh applications and renewals, adding to the cost burden for travellers.

The automobile sector will also witness price hikes, with several manufacturers announcing increases across vehicle segments. Industry sources indicate that prices of passenger vehicles and other categories are expected to rise between 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent, depending on the model and manufacturer. The increase has been attributed to rising input and production costs.

Credit card users will also experience changes in benefits and reward structures. Under the revised rules, certain categories of transactions will no longer qualify for reward points. Additionally, banks have introduced stricter conditions for complimentary airport lounge access. Cardholders who previously enjoyed free domestic lounge visits up to three times per quarter will now need to spend at least ₹60,000 within a quarter to avail of the benefit.

Apart from these major revisions, additional changes related to financial and consumer services are also expected to come into force. Consumers are advised to stay updated with the latest terms and conditions issued by respective service providers to avoid inconvenience.

With a mix of relief measures and cost increases, the July 1 changes are set to have a direct impact on everyday services, making awareness crucial for effective financial planning.If you want, I can convert this into a shorter news brief or a bullet-point explainer for quick reading.