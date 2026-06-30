Raghava Lawrence clears air on Trichy East poll rumours

Chennai, June 30:

Actor and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has issued a clarification amid widespread speculation over his possible candidature in the upcoming by-election from the Tiruchirappalli (East) Assembly constituency.

The clarification comes after recent remarks by Lawrence triggered strong reactions and backlash on social media, prompting questions about his political intentions and role in the constituency.

In a video message, Lawrence said he was “forced” to address the issue following concern from his close associates, members of his organisation, and his family. He clarified that rumours suggesting he would contest the Trichy East by-election had been misinterpreted and taken out of context.

Speculation around Lawrence’s political entry had intensified in recent weeks, especially after he announced his decision to step into public life, citing “circumstances” that led him to consider a larger role in serving people.

The Trichy East seat has gained significant political attention after Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay vacated the constituency, necessitating a by-election within six months.

While Lawrence has confirmed his interest in public service, he has not officially announced any decision to contest the by-election. His latest statement appears aimed at putting an end to speculation and clarifying his immediate political stance.

The development comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu, with parties gearing up for crucial by-elections that could influence the state’s evolving political landscape.