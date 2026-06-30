Karur Assembly seat notified vacant after AIADMK MLA resigns

Chennai, June 30:

The Karur Assembly constituency has been notified as vacant by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat following the resignation of former Transport Minister and disgruntled AIADMK Legsilator M.R.Vijayabaskar.

He submitted his resignation to Speaker JCD Prabhakar at his chambers at the State Secretariat yesterday. The Speaker said he has accepted the resignation as it was written in hand in accordance with Assembly rules, following the vacancy was notified in the Government gazette.

A formal communication would be sent to the Election Commission of India paving the way for holding bye-elections to Karur along with six other seats, taking the total vacancies to seven.

It may be noted that less than two months after the election results were declared, six incumbent AIADMK MLAs–who were part of the 25 rebels voted in support of the confidence vote moved by TVK Founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay have quit their posts, reducing its strength in the House from 45 to 41.

Karur now joins the list of Assembly constituencies that have been declared vacant following resignations of AIADMK Legislators Ms K.Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), P.Sathyabama (Dharapuram), S.Jayakumar (Perundurai), Dr.Esakki Subbiah (Ambasamudram)–all have since joined theTVK after quitting the AIADMK–and former Health Minister Dr.C.Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai), besides Trichy East, vacated by the Chief Minister who won from two cosntituencies and chose to retain the Perambur seat in Chennai.

Popularly known as MRV, Vijayabaskar had recently been elected from the Karur constituency, marking his second term as an MLA. He had earlier won the seat in 2016 and was inducted into the Cabinet by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who had entrusted him with the Transport portfolio. After losing in 2021, he regained the constituency in this year’s April 23 elections.