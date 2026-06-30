VCK hits back at DMK on Vijay govt’s stability

Chennai, June 30:

Pooh-pooing the main opposition DMK’s oft-repeated remarks raising doubts over the stability of the ruling TVK headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the dalit outfit Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which had extended support and also joined the Cabinet, on Tuesday asserted that the ruling dispensation would complete its full tenure of five years.

Just a couple of days back DMK President and former CM MK Stalin, who himself suffered a stunning reverse in his Kolathur constituency in the city, claimed that the TVK-led coalition government would not last its term and would collapse in a few months, VCK Founder and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan sought to hit back at the Dravidian party and asserted that the ruling TVK would complete its full term.

Apparently referring to Stalin’s remarks that midterm polls to the Tamil Nadu Assembly would be held any moment and under any circusmtances by three months or six months, Thirumavalavan, talking to reporters at Madurai airport, expressed his full confidence in the stability of the Vijay-led government–the first ever coalition regime in Tamil Nadu ushered in by the TVK, in the wake of post-poll realignments that changed the political dynamics in the state.

He made it clear that VCK would continue to stand by the ruling dispensation and ensure that the government remained in power and completed its entire term.

Reiterating his party’s commitment, he asserted none of the parties supporting the TVK government would go back on their word. According to him, all alliance partners are determined to uphold their commitments and maintain political stability in the state.

While ruling out contesting the bypoll from the Tiruchy East Assembly seat vacated by the Chief Minister who had won from two seats, Thirumavalavan further emphasized that VCK, whose one of the two MLAs was accommodated in the Council of Ministers, would continue to extend unconditional support to ensure that the TVK government completes its five years in office, while sounding confidence of TVK ally, the Congress, and other supporting parties, the two Left parties, CPI and CPI(M) and IUML–who have since quit the DMK-led Front–would honour their assurances of unconditional support they had given to the ruling coalition.

Commenting on the recent resignations of AIADMK MLAs, Thirumavalavan dismissed speculation of external influence and stated that the developments were purely due to internal issues within the AIADMK.

He suggested that intra-party conflicts were the primary reason behind the resignations and not any political maneuvering by the ruling side and said the AIADMK owed an explanation to the resignation of its MLAs.