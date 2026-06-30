Prabhas reflects on Baahubali’s global impact a decade later

A decade after Baahubali: The Beginning revolutionised Indian cinema, actor Prabhas continues to bask in the film’s unprecedented global reach, cementing his status as the face of Pan-India stardom. The epic not only shattered box office records but also transformed Prabhas into an international phenomenon, with recognition extending far beyond Indian shores.

With the release of Baahubali: The Torch Bearer, the actor opened up about how the film changed his life forever. Recalling moments from across the world, Prabhas shared how fans in countries like Italy and Peru recognised him instantly. “After Baahubali, the effect was madness,” he said, highlighting how the film transcended language and cultural barriers to connect with audiences globally.

He also recounted an incident involving director S.S. Rajamouli, where a stranger in Norway eventually identified him as the filmmaker behind Baahubali. Reflecting on the personal cost of such immense fame, Prabhas added with humour, “When I wake up in a new country and people still recognize me, I call Rajamouli sir and ask if I’ll ever have a personal life again.”

Even ten years on, Baahubali remains a landmark in Indian cinema, redefining scale, storytelling and reach. For Prabhas, the legacy of the film continues to grow, reinforcing his position as one of India’s most celebrated and globally recognised stars.