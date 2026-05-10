Who’s who in Vijay Cabinet

Chennai, May 10:

Chief Minister-designate C. Joseph Vijay has recommended a list of nine leaders to be inducted as Ministers in the new Tamil Nadu government, marking a key step in the formation of his administration.

According to an official press release issued from Lok Bhavan, the Governor of Tamil Nadu has approved the recommendations submitted by Vijay regarding the constitution of the Council of Ministers.

The leaders who will be sworn in as Ministers alongside the Chief Minister-designate are: N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj, KA Sengottaiyan, P. Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu, and S Keerthana.