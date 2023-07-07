Lung transplant at MGM Healthcare

MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of Chennai has announced the successful completion of a high-risk bilateral lung transplantation procedure on the oldest patient in Asia. Leading the complex surgery were Dr. K.R. Balakrishnan, Director – Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support, & consultant cardio thoracic and vascular surgeon MGM Healthcare, Dr. Suresh Rao KG, Co-Director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support & Consultant Cardio-pulmonary Critical Care medicine at MGM Healthcare and Dr. Apar Jindal, Clinical Director & Consultant, Department of Lung Transplant & Interventional Pulmonology, MGM Healthcare. “We are thrilled with the successful outcome of Santhosh’s (Name changed) high-risk bilateral lung transplantation,” said Dr. K.R. Balakrishnan, Director – Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support, & consultant cardio thoracic and vascular surgeon MGM Healthcare. “Given the patient’s condition and age (78 years), this procedure presented significant challenges. Immediately after surgery, the patient was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Diligent efforts were made to ensure his well-being. Our multidisciplinary team at MGM Healthcare worked tirelessly to provide him with exceptional care. We are immensely proud of his progress; with a remarkable recovery he is ready to be discharged in the coming days,” he added.