Cong slams Centre over US ambassador’s comments on Manipur violence

A day after US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti commented on Manipur violence, the Congress on Friday slammed the Centre, saying it has never heard a US Ambassador making a statement of this nature about the internal affairs of India.

Congress leader Manish Tewari slammed the government, and in a tweet said, “To the best of my recollection going back at least four decades in Public life I have never heard an US Ambassador making a statement of this nature about the internal affairs of India.”

“We faced Challenges in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, North East over the decades and surmounted those with sagacity and wisdom. Even when Robin Raphel would be loquacious on J&K in the 1990’s the US Ambassador’s in India were circumspect,” Tewari, a former Union minister said.