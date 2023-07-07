Fans greet Dhoni on his birthday

Ranchi: Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Friday, July 7 and the cricket fraternity has taken a break to wish the legendary captain.

From former teammate, Suresh Raina to the current star all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the notable cricketers to wish the wicketkeeper batter on his birthday.

Dhoni entered international cricket in 2004 and quickly earned global popularity with his role as a finisher. He also established himself as one of the finest wicketkeepers in the world but his biggest impact in the cricket world came as a captain. He ended India’s wait for the ICC trophy by guiding them to T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Hardik Pandya, who is currently leading India in T20Is, posted a photo with Dhoni and termed him his favorite. Suresh Raina, Dhoni’s long-term partner at CSK, also stole fans’ attention by posting a video of his memories with Dhoni. In his birthday post, Ravindra Jadeja revealed that Dhoni is his go-to man.