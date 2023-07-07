3 killed as bus on way to PM’s rally hits truck

Raipur: Three persons were killed and six others injured when a bus ferrying people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Raipur, rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Beltara village when the bus with around 40 people on board was heading to Raipur from Ambikapur, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

Prima facie, the bus driver could not clearly see the stationary truck parked on the roadside due to heavy rainfall, as a result of which the bus rammed into it from the rear side, he said.

“Three people died in the accident while six others sustained injurie