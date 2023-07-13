TN Engineering Counselling to begin July 22

The counselling for the students seeking engineering seats across the State will be held from July 22. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy today said that on July 22, the counselling will be held for the students belonging to special categories including differently abled, wards of ex-servicemen, sports quota and for the candidates, who studied in government school, availing 7% horizontal quota. The counselling for the special category students will be held till July 26, the Minister said.

Counselling for general category students will take place from July 28 to September 3