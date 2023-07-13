Rain lashes several parts of Chennai

Several parts of Chennai, the capital of of Tamil Nadu, received heavy rains during wee hours of Thursday. Areas like Arumbakkam, Koyambedu, Moggapair, Maduravayol and Poonamallee witnessed the sudden spell of rains.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai forecasted about moderate thunderstorms over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram and Thiruvannamalai districts in Tamil Nadu. A fortnight ago, the southern part of Chennai and a few parts of Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts had received moderate rainfall. There were thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain at isolated places.

On Wednesday, India Meteorlogical Department (IMD) issued a warning about heavy rain in many districts of the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh after three days. Meanwhile, Delhi is on alert mode as the water level of Yamuna river has already breached the danger mark following incessant rainfall in the region.