EPS to attend NDA meeting?

Ahead of attending the meeting with leaders of political parties in BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regarding the impending Lok Sabha polls, AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition party Edappadi K Palaniswami held a meeting with the senior leaders of the party to arrive at a firm decision. Sources in the party said that the discussion focused on the Madurai Conference and the July 18 meeting in Delhi with leaders of BJP and other alliance parties in the NDA. The party leadership is clear that the alliance with the saffron party is intact. However, the leaders are cautious about the approach of the saffron party with its regional partners. “The meeting is likely to be on strategy for the forthcoming elections. It is nothing more. Discussion on allocation of seats and constituencies for the allies (BJP and other minor parties) will be held here in Chennai close to the elections, ” he said and ruled out the rumours that the leaders seriously discussed EPS visit to Delhi for the NDA leaders’ meeting.