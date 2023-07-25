IRCTC site down with glitch, ticket booking stalled

New Delhi, July 25: People booking tickets through the IRCTC website on Tuesday morning faced problems as the website was down due to a technical glitch.

The company later said in a tweet that the ticketing service is not available due to technical reasons. It further said that the technical team was resolving the issue and would notify as soon as the technical issue got fixed.

“Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed,” the company said in its tweet.