MBBS/BDS counselling begins

Chennai: The first phase of MBBS and BDS counselling for the general category of students commenced online for seats in the medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Counselling will be held on July 27 for the 7.5% seats reserved horizontally for NEET-qualified government school students, according to the selection committee officials.

As many as 25,856 candidates have been declared eligible to take part in the counselling for the government quota seats and 13,179 candidates for the management quota seats.