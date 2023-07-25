NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese diplomat, talks tough

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi during which he emphasised the need for continuing efforts to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas to remove the “impediments” to normalcy in bilateral relations.

Doval and Wang met on the sidelines of the Friends of BRICS meeting here in South Africa on Monday.

During their meeting, Doval conveyed that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China boundary since 2020 had eroded strategic trust and the public and political basis of the relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

He emphasised the “importance of continuing efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas, so as to remove impediments to normalcy in bilateral relations,” the statement said.