Parliament session: Oppn MPs move notices

New Delhi: On the fourth day of the Parliament Monsoon session on Tuesday, several MPs from opposition parties have given notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue, which has been a key reason for the continuous logjam in both Houses since the session commenced.

In Lok Sabha, Congress MPs Manish Tewari, and Gaurav Gogoi have moved Adjournment Motion Notice demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation. Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs K Keshava Rao, KR Suresh Reddy, Joginipalli Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Ranjeet Ranjan, Manoj Jha, Syed Naseer Hussain, Tiruchi Siva, Imran Pratapgadhi have moved Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 to discuss the situation prevailing in Manipur.

Significantly, a meeting of the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) has been convened at the office of Congress national president and the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out a floor management strategy before the Upper House goes into session. The meeting of the floor leaders will be held at 10 am.

The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were cut short on Monday amid a ruckus by opposition leaders, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi precede a discussion on the Manipur issue in both Houses.

Meanwhile, both the houses of Parliament weee adjourned amid protests by the Congress-led Opposition, which sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence and response in the House over the Manipur situation.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was present in the Lok Sabha during the proceedings. The treasury benches had a thin attendance as the BJP parliamentary party meeting presided by Prime Minister Modi is currently underway.

The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, with a long list of legislative businesses on the agenda, has seen repeated adjournments in the face of Opposition protests, sloganeering, and ruckus by members of the fledgling grand Opposition alliance over its demand for a statement from PM Modi on the Manipur situation.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah faced constant disturbance and heckling from the Opposition benches even as he insisted that the Centre was ready for a discussion on Manipur.

Questioning the Opposition’s intent, the Union Home Minister said, “On a very sensitive (Manipur viral video) issue, many members have demanded a discussion and I am ready for the discussion. I do not know why the Opposition doesn’t want to allow a discussion.” “I request the Leader of the Opposition (in Lok Sabha) to let a discussion happen. It is very important that the truth comes out before the whole country,” he added. While Shah was speaking, some Opposition members held up placards inscribed with the message “INDIA stands with Manipur people”.